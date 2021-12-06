UrduPoint.com

Afghan Education Delegation Visit HEC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:23 PM

Afghan Education delegation visit HEC

Eight-member Afghan delegation from Higher Education Ministry of Afghanistan, headed by Alhaj Molvi Abdul Baqi Haqqani, acting minister of Higher Education along with Dr. Lotfullah Khairkhaw, deputy minister of Academic Affairs, Dr. Osama Azizi Chancellor of Kabul University on Monday visited Higher Education Commission Pakistan

Executive Director HEC Shaista Sohail welcomed the delegation and briefed them about key initiatives and different programs of HEC.

The delegation also visited NAVTTC where the chairman Syed Javed Hassan received them and gave the delegation detailed briefing about initiatives of the commission.

The delegation also visited National curriculum council pakistan where they were given briefing on Single National Curriculum and it's objectives.

Later, the delegation visited Directorate General of Religious Education where it was welcomed by DG Gen. (R) Qamar who briefed the delegation about the reforms of madaris initiative of the incumbent government under ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training.

During their visit to National Rehmatalil Aalmeen Authority, newly appointed chairman NRA Dr. Ijaz Akram briefed the delegation about the objective of creation of this authority.

The Afghan delegation will also visit Allama Iqbal Open University and Islamic International University Islamabad tomorrow.

