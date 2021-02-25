Agri dept promoting kitchen gardening for good quality vegetable: Agri Officer

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Agriculture Officer Muhammad Talha Sheikh on Thursday stressed upon the need of promoting kitchen gardening in order to produce good quality vegetable to protect health.

Addressing a ceremony of distributing good quality vegetable seed on cheaper rates here at Rangpur, Muhammad Talha Sheikh said that vegetables produced through polluted water and different pesticides not only affect taste but also health of people.

He said that time has come to encourage kitchen gardening in order to produce good quality vegetables.

He said that agriculture department providing good quality seed of vegetables on Rs 100 per packet for this purpose. He said that each packet of seed was sufficient for cultivation on five marla plot.

Local farmers and officers concerned were also present on the seed distribution ceremony.