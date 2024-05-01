PPP Always Represents Workers, Deprived Class: Kundi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said that his party always represented the workers and deprived class.
In a statement issued here in connection with the World Labour Day, Kundi said the provision of necessities like ‘bread, cloth and house’ to the workers was the initial step towards the rights of the working class.
He said that PPP founder leader Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto even today lives in the hearts of poor people due to his pro-poor vision.
The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was also an attempt to end the deprivation of the poor, Faisal Kundi mentioned.
“Whenever the PPP gets power, it increases the wages of the workers,” he said and added the credit for increasing the salaries, pensions, and benefits of government employees also goes to his party.
“Even today, our coalition government was making efforts to eliminate poverty and get rid of economic challenges being faced by the country,” he vowed.
He said the PPP has an exemplary role in protecting the interests of the poor and labor class in the Sindh and Balochistan provinces.
In both the provinces, Kundi said, the PPP governments were taking reform measures under the vision of Bhutto Shaheed.
The coalition government in the center was also making efforts to resolve the issues of workers, government employees, and pensioners, he said and added the people would witness the benefits of these policies soon.
