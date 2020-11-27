UrduPoint.com
Agri Scientists Urged To Give New Ideas To Boost The Sector

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Agricultural Research board (PARB), Chief Executive Dr Abid Mehmood urged the agricultural researchers to come up with viable solutions to various problems, faced by the agriculture sector, in order to make it profitable.

He was addressing the scientists of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) at Iqbal Auditorium on Friday.

He said that experts should focus on keeping the increasing productivity, value addition, water scarcity, mechanization, post-harvest and other issues. He said that the University scientists had won one fourth of the research projects from the PARB. He directed them to work on the real issue of the agriculture and to present their proposal before them for funding.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the agriculture sector had lost its profitability due to non-adopting of modern trends, compelling the rural populations to shift to other professions that may provoke food insecurity.

He urged scientists to work on the real issues of the farming community to address the issue of the food security and hunger. He said that with the passage of the time, the agriculture land area was shrinking. He said the country was far lagging behind in the mechanical plantation and harvesting that were prerequisite for productivity enhancement.

Director ORIC Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir also addressed the function.

