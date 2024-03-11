Open Menu

Agriculture Infrastructure Handover Ceremony Held In District Mohmand

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Agriculture infrastructure handover ceremony held in district Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The USAID’s Economic Recovery and Development Activity (USAID-ERDA) on Monday formally handed over nine completed agriculture infrastructure schemes to the farming communities of tehsil Safi and Ambar, District Mohmand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from USAID-ERDA, the local government, and community members.

These interventions irrigating 200 acres of barren land in tehsil Ambar and Safi of Mohmand District, will significantly improve the agricultural productivity of the region.

USAID-ERDA provided vegetable and maize seeds to the farmers community, further supporting the program's goal of enhancing agricultural productivity.

On this occasion, Shakil Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner, District Mohmand said, the Government of Pakistan deeply appreciates the continued support of USAID-ERDA in developing our communities. These infrastructure projects will have a lasting positive impact on the lives of the farmers in Mohmand District. This project is a game-changer for our community, he said.

He said, the improved watercourses and storage tanks will allow us to cultivate our land more efficiently and increase our yields.

Malik Sahib Khan, Farmer, Tehsil Ambar, District Mohmand said, we are grateful to USAID-ERDA for their support.

"USAID-ERDA is committed to working with local communities to improve their livelihoods and build resilience.

We are confident that these projects will empower the farmers of Mohmand District and contribute to the long-term development of the region, Engr. Behram Jan, Water Management Specialist, USAID-ERDA said.

Most of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's population, including those in the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs), rely on agriculture and natural resources for their livelihoods.

However, these sectors face challenges due to inadequate water supply, inefficient water management and poor resource utilization.

In response to these challenges, USAID-ERDA has been actively working in Mohmand, Khyber, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Orakzai and Dera Ismail Khan Districts to improve water management infrastructure and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

The handover ceremony marks a significant milestone in these efforts and paves the way for a more prosperous future for the farming communities of the region.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Water Agriculture Safi Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Buner From Government

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

2 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of ..

PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct

8 minutes ago
 Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World c ..

Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest

16 minutes ago
 Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible d ..

Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..

41 minutes ago
 Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to a ..

Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Collective efforts are required to ensure gender p ..

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

16 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

19 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan