Agriculture infrastructure handover ceremony held in district Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The USAID’s Economic Recovery and Development Activity (USAID-ERDA) on Monday formally handed over nine completed agriculture infrastructure schemes to the farming communities of tehsil Safi and Ambar, District Mohmand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from USAID-ERDA, the local government, and community members.

These interventions irrigating 200 acres of barren land in tehsil Ambar and Safi of Mohmand District, will significantly improve the agricultural productivity of the region.

USAID-ERDA provided vegetable and maize seeds to the farmers community, further supporting the program's goal of enhancing agricultural productivity.

On this occasion, Shakil Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner, District Mohmand said, the Government of Pakistan deeply appreciates the continued support of USAID-ERDA in developing our communities. These infrastructure projects will have a lasting positive impact on the lives of the farmers in Mohmand District. This project is a game-changer for our community, he said.

He said, the improved watercourses and storage tanks will allow us to cultivate our land more efficiently and increase our yields.

Malik Sahib Khan, Farmer, Tehsil Ambar, District Mohmand said, we are grateful to USAID-ERDA for their support.

"USAID-ERDA is committed to working with local communities to improve their livelihoods and build resilience.

We are confident that these projects will empower the farmers of Mohmand District and contribute to the long-term development of the region, Engr. Behram Jan, Water Management Specialist, USAID-ERDA said.

Most of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's population, including those in the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs), rely on agriculture and natural resources for their livelihoods.

However, these sectors face challenges due to inadequate water supply, inefficient water management and poor resource utilization.

In response to these challenges, USAID-ERDA has been actively working in Mohmand, Khyber, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Orakzai and Dera Ismail Khan Districts to improve water management infrastructure and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

The handover ceremony marks a significant milestone in these efforts and paves the way for a more prosperous future for the farming communities of the region.

