Agriculture Minister Chairs Meeting On Good Governance Roadmap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Sajjad Barkwal on Friday chaired a meeting regarding good governance roadmap at Directorate General of Agriculture Extension.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Agriculture Ambar Ali Khan, Director General Agriculture Extension Murad Ali, Director General Agriculture Research Abdul Rauf, Director General Agricultural Engineering, Soil and Water Conservation, On-Farm Water Management and district directors of the Agriculture Extension Department.

On the occasion, the officials were briefed about Good Governance Roadmap Vision under which provincial government aims to ensure timely, rapid, regionally and environmentally suitable and simplified provision of agricultural facilities to farmers.

The provincial minister directed that agricultural staff at the district level must establish close contact with farmers and take necessary steps to address their problems. He stressed that all projects and policies in the agriculture sector should be formulated keeping in view the needs and benefits of farmers.

He urged district agriculture directors to take urgent measures for the development and revival of agriculture across all districts of the province in order to restore farmers’ confidence and ensure economic stability.

He directed district officers to conduct experimental trials of new and economically significant crops suited to local and seasonal conditions so that farmers could have alternative income sources through the introduction of new crops.

