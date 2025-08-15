Open Menu

Central Chehlum Procession In G-6 Concludes Peacefully

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Central Chehlum procession in G-6 concludes peacefully

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The central Chehlum procession in Sector G-6 concluded peacefully under a comprehensive seven-tier security plan, with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi praising the unwavering dedication of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police and allied security forces.

“I am proud of every officer and jawan who stood for 16 hours to protect the public,” Rizvi said, extending heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to the entire force for their professionalism and resolve. He also expressed special gratitude to the Islamabad administration, Pakistan Army, and Pakistan Rangers for their cooperation, noting that complete harmony prevailed among all institutions on security duty.

An official told APP on Friday that over 5,000 male and female officers and personnel, including teams from the district police, Investigation Wing, Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA), Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and all five police divisions, remained fully mobilized throughout the event.

The IGP Rizvi said the security plan featured inner and outer cordons, flanking arrangements, and rooftop deployments, ensuring full coverage of the procession route. He commended all security personnel for their courage and commitment, describing their efforts as “truly commendable.”

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Ji ..

Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..

6 minutes ago
 Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-N ..

Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

15 minutes ago
 Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records ..

Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission

32 minutes ago
 UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu ..

UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..

1 hour ago
 TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5- ..

Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates

3 hours ago
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin ..

Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..

3 hours ago
 Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2 ..

Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..

3 hours ago
 FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Awa ..

FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study intro ..

UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study introduces framework to forecast ma ..

4 hours ago
 PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutti ..

PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan