Central Chehlum Procession In G-6 Concludes Peacefully
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The central Chehlum procession in Sector G-6 concluded peacefully under a comprehensive seven-tier security plan, with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi praising the unwavering dedication of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police and allied security forces.
“I am proud of every officer and jawan who stood for 16 hours to protect the public,” Rizvi said, extending heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to the entire force for their professionalism and resolve. He also expressed special gratitude to the Islamabad administration, Pakistan Army, and Pakistan Rangers for their cooperation, noting that complete harmony prevailed among all institutions on security duty.
An official told APP on Friday that over 5,000 male and female officers and personnel, including teams from the district police, Investigation Wing, Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA), Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and all five police divisions, remained fully mobilized throughout the event.
The IGP Rizvi said the security plan featured inner and outer cordons, flanking arrangements, and rooftop deployments, ensuring full coverage of the procession route. He commended all security personnel for their courage and commitment, describing their efforts as “truly commendable.”
APP-rzr-mkz
