Agriculture Officials Attend One-day Training On IPM Technology For Cotton
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 07:16 PM
Officers and field staff of extension and plant protection directorates of the agriculture department attended a one-day training workshop at Zila council hall here Tuesday to have their knowledge and skills refreshed on Integrated Pest Management (IPM) technology for biological control of pests on cotton crops
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Officers and field staff of extension and plant protection directorates of the agriculture department attended a one-day training workshop at Zila council hall here Tuesday to have their knowledge and skills refreshed on Integrated Pest Management (IPM) technology for biological control of pests on cotton crops.
Deputy Secretary of Agriculture (technical) South Punjab Dr. Haidar Karrar gave a detailed briefing to officials on modern cotton production technology and the IPM model to control enemy pests.
He said that experiments last year showed early sowing of triple-gene cotton varieties delivered the best production results.
He advised farmers to prefer triple gene varieties including CKC-1, CKC-3, Ghauri-2, CKC-6, CKC-5, Hatf-3 and ICS-386 pleading they possessed better resistance against pests and diseases and give good yields.
He said the workshop was aimed at improving officials' capacity to extend proper guidelines to farmers on early cotton sowing and IPM technology.
Farmers should complete early cotton sowing by Mar 31 and treat the seed with some anti-fungus pesticide before sowing. Do not apply any pesticides during the first 60 days of the crop, the deputy secretary said.
Deputy director of Agriculture Muhammad Iqbal Khan Niazi suggested deep ploughing for land preparation.
Assistant Director of Plant Protection Khawaja Abdul Hayee Abid briefed officials on nurturing friendly pests and killing enemy pests through IPM technology.
Assistant directors extension Malik Abdur Razaq, Mian Muhammad Afzaal Qureshi, Rana Muhammad Ejaz, Malik Wajid Ali and their field staff were present.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Sultans opt to bat first against Qalandars
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM for third term
EU leaders wary after Macron doesn't rule out Western troops in Ukraine
PFA all set to launch ‘Eat Safe; Healthy Kids Campaign’
ATC remands lawyer in police custody in locking judge case
Mother of three abducted
China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting
Commissioner for comprehensive strategy to control prices
Two more matches decided in cricket tourney
DWFB releases Rs.20.303m funds for 500 applicants
VC Women University inspects ongoing exams
Jordan keens to expand trade relations with Pakistan: Envoy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM for third term12 minutes ago
-
PFA all set to launch ‘Eat Safe; Healthy Kids Campaign’12 minutes ago
-
ATC remands lawyer in police custody in locking judge case12 minutes ago
-
Mother of three abducted12 minutes ago
-
VC Women University inspects ongoing exams18 minutes ago
-
UAF Gur Mela attracts large number of locals11 minutes ago
-
7 killed, 15 injured in traffic accident in Haripur11 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad imposes section 144 near AIOU exam centers11 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against illegal petrol filling stations launched10 minutes ago
-
Martyred SP Ejaz Khan laid to rest in Sherpao10 minutes ago
-
Bilawal stresses reconciliation among politicians to strengthen democracy10 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Rawalpindi shifted to main campus10 minutes ago