Ahmadzai expresses grief over Buner incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths in the land sliding accident in Buner and directed the authorities to arrive at the scene soon and facilitate them.

He said that inquiry would be conducted and legal action would be taken against those responsible for negligence.

He said all other facilities, including medical aid were provided to the injured.

The Special Assistant expressed condolences with the affected people and prayed Almighty Allah rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

Ahmadzai said that all possible help would be given the bereaved families.

Its worth mentioning here that nine people were killed and eight other injured due to land sliding when a marble block in Salarzai area of District Buner broken suddenly.