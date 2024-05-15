Open Menu

Ahmadzai Wazir Tribe Of South Waziristan Urges Border Crossing On ID Card Basis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Ahmadzai Wazir tribe of South Waziristan urges border crossing on ID card basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Ahmadzai Wazir tribe of Angoor Ada in South Waziristan have urged of the government to allow the crossing of the Pak-Afghan border, living on both sides of the border, on an identity card or special pass basis.

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, elders of the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe said that the families living on both sides of the border in the Angoor Ada area of South Waziristan cannot meet with each other even on occasions of marriages and deaths. They said that the students studying in different schools, colleges, universities and religious seminaries have to miss their studies due to document restrictions.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Tasbeeh Ullah told newsmen that ill people who earlier were allowed to visit Pakistan for treatment are now not allowed without having a passport and valid visa. Like other borders, Angoor Ada post ought to be allowed for transit trade with the objective of creating livelihood facilities in economically stressed areas, he insisted.

He said that local people are under great stress for getting proper education, health and livelihood. Therefore, he continued, the government should give due consideration to their problems and take measures to provide them relief.

