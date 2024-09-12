AIGP, Commandant Balochistan Constabulary chairs meeting

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) Commandant Balochistan Constabulary (BC) Agha Muhammad Yousuf chaired a meeting to solve legitimate problems of BC on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commandant, SSP Headquarters and all Zonal Commanders of Balochistan Constabulary.

While addressing at the meeting, the AIGP Commandant Balochistan Constabulary Agha Muhammad said that the BC is being developed on reliable, efficient and professional lines.

If a zone commander has any opinion, it should be guided so that there is no shortage, he said adding that attendance and roll call of the youth should be ensured and all problems of the youth would be forwarded to the head office for immediate action.

He said that legitimate problems could be solved, video of roll call was made and sent to head office on daily basis.

Monthly Biometric Attendance Report should be sent to Head Office to ensure punishment, also, send the details of any unresolved issues to the head office so that the causes of these issues could be known and all available resources to be utilized to resolve them, he said.