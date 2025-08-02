AIOU Admissions Continue For All Programs From Matric To PhD
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Admissions for all academic programs from Matriculation to PhD are now open at Allama Iqbal Open University for the Autumn Semester 2025.
According to the AIOU, this is a golden opportunity for students across the country to benefit from modern and quality education while staying at home. All interested students can obtain the online admission form and prospectus from the University’s official website www.aiou.edu.pk.
Details about all programs, admission criteria and other guidance can be obtained by contacting the university’s helpline at 051-111-112-468. In addition, complete information and assistance can also be availed from nearby regional campuses.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has strictly instructed all regional offices to ensure complete guidance and maximum facilitation for students so that no aspiring learner is deprived of this educational opportunity.
He has also directed regional coordinators to effectively promote the admission campaign at the grassroots level to convey the message of education to every segment of society.
Dr. Nasir Mahmood expressed the hope that students from across the country would take maximum advantage of this opportunity and resume their educational journey toward a brighter future. He further instructed that students who are unable to pay fees due to financial constraints should be provided fee concessions so that underprivileged and deserving children are not deprived of education.
This initiative of Allama Iqbal Open University will prove to be an important milestone in promoting education and ensuring access for every segment of society. Whether you are a student or a parent, seize this opportunity today and secure a bright future by enrolling now.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully10 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace10 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal10 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..10 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties10 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away10 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan11 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs11 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million11 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence11 hours ago
-
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot11 hours ago
-
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry11 hours ago