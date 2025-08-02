Open Menu

AIOU Admissions Continue For All Programs From Matric To PhD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 12:20 PM

AIOU admissions continue for all programs from Matric to PhD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Admissions for all academic programs from Matriculation to PhD are now open at Allama Iqbal Open University for the Autumn Semester 2025.

According to the AIOU, this is a golden opportunity for students across the country to benefit from modern and quality education while staying at home. All interested students can obtain the online admission form and prospectus from the University’s official website www.aiou.edu.pk.

Details about all programs, admission criteria and other guidance can be obtained by contacting the university’s helpline at 051-111-112-468. In addition, complete information and assistance can also be availed from nearby regional campuses.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has strictly instructed all regional offices to ensure complete guidance and maximum facilitation for students so that no aspiring learner is deprived of this educational opportunity.

He has also directed regional coordinators to effectively promote the admission campaign at the grassroots level to convey the message of education to every segment of society.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood expressed the hope that students from across the country would take maximum advantage of this opportunity and resume their educational journey toward a brighter future. He further instructed that students who are unable to pay fees due to financial constraints should be provided fee concessions so that underprivileged and deserving children are not deprived of education.

This initiative of Allama Iqbal Open University will prove to be an important milestone in promoting education and ensuring access for every segment of society. Whether you are a student or a parent, seize this opportunity today and secure a bright future by enrolling now.

