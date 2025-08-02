Pakistan gifts Fasting Buddha replica to Thailand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) In a gesture to celebrate shared heritage and deepen bilateral relations, Pakistan has presented a meticulously crafted replica of the Fasting Buddha sculpture to Thailand at the National Museum in Bangkok.

The ceremony, titled “A Spiritual Journey from Gandhara to ASEAN: Celebrating Shared Heritage and Religious Tourism,” highlighted the centuries-old connection between Pakistan’s Gandhara civilization and the ASEAN region, where Buddhism thrived, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said in a press release on Saturday.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Thailand Rukhsana Afzaal presented the replica to Director General of Thailand’s Fine Arts Department Phanomboot Chantrachoti.

The attendees included Thai officials, diplomats, UN representatives, civil society, academics, and media.

Ambassador Afzaal highlighted the replica, crafted by Pakistani artist Jamil Kakar, as a testament to Pakistan’s Gandhara legacy, centered in ancient Taxila, and its role in Buddhist civilization.

She underscored its significance in strengthening Pakistan-Thailand friendship and promoting cultural exchanges under Pakistan’s long-standing ASEAN partnership.

Most Venerable Anil Sakya described the event as a spiritual reconnection, with the Fasting Buddha symbolizing wisdom and balance.

Director General Chantrachoti expressed gratitude, noting the gift as a symbol of enduring diplomatic and cultural ties, reflecting shared Gandharan and Buddhist heritage.

He emphasized its potential to foster collaboration through exhibitions and cultural initiatives.

Executive Director at the Centre for Cultural Development, Islamabad Dr. Nadeem Omar Tarrar also emphasized the sculpture’s spiritual and artistic significance, blending Greco-Roman and Gandharan styles, and its potential to enhance Pakistan-Southeast Asia ties.

The ceremony featured a photographic exhibition of Gandhara artifacts and Buddhist sites in Pakistan by renowned photographer David Chi Lau.

Pakistan, a sectoral dialogue partner of ASEAN for over three decades, continues to strengthen political, economic and cultural ties, with this gesture reinforcing cultural connections and people-to-people exchanges.