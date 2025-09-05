AIOU Employees Association Organizes Umrah Balloting Ceremony
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University’s (AIOU) Employees Welfare Association organized the Umrah balloting ceremony at the University auditorium in which the Names of seven employees and officers were drawn.
The successful individuals included Nauman Hameed Khan, Muhammad Tahir, Malik Noor Hayat, Naseer Ahmed, Asif Iqbal, Muhammad Safdar and Muhammad Adeel, said a press release issued here Friday.
While drawing the eighth slip, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood announced that he would personally send the lucky name drawn for Umrah at his own expense.
This honor went to Muhammad Qadeer (Security Guard) upon which the hall echoed with applause. Furthermore, for retired employees another lucky individual would be organise next week.
In his address, the Vice Chancellor stated that the opportunity of performing Umrah did not depend on worldly resources, emphasizing purely a special blessing and mercy of Allah Almighty.
"Sometimes a person may have immense wealth, yet still be deprived of this great honor," he said
He congratulated the lucky employees whose names were drawn in the Umrah balloting and extended his heartfelt best wishes for them.
President Employees Welfare Association, Sheer Asif Satti informed that since the launch of this scheme in 2008 as many as 92 employees have so far been blessed with the opportunity of performing Umrah, making it a blessed tradition of the institution.
The ceremony was attended by the University Registrar, Raja Umar Younis, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, Chairman Umrah Committee Syed Zia-ul-Hasnain Naqvi along with other officers and employees.
