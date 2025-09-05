2 arrested; liquor & arms seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police have arrested two suspects and recovered liquor and illegal arms in separate operations across the district, a police spokesman said on Friday.

In an operation by the Bani Police, one person was detained and five liters of liquor were seized.

Separately, the Taxila Police arrested another individual and recovered illegal arms and ammunition.

Both incidents have led to the registration of separate cases.