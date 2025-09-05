Voter Education Committees Playing Key Role In Raising Awareness: ECP
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Farid Afridi on Friday said that the district-level Voter education Committees are playing a vital role in creating awareness among citizens about the importance of voting.
He was chairing a special review meeting to review the implementation of the district voters’ six-month Calendar program (February to July 2025).
All District Election Commissioners from across the province attended the session.
Director Media Coordination, ECP Secretariat, Darya Amir, gave a detailed briefing on the calendar’s activities.
Afridi said the District Voter Education Committees, working under the supervision of District Election Commissioners, have been actively engaged in voter awareness campaigns with participation from people belonging to all walks of life.
He appreciated the committees’ efforts and emphasized that future quarterly calendars should be designed with practical and result-oriented proposals, keeping in view the prevailing ground realities.
He said the purpose of these initiatives was to ensure maximum participation of all segments of society in the electoral process, particularly to increase women’s voter turnout in the upcoming general elections.
The Joint Provincial Election Commissioner further informed that the ECP has announced the schedule for the third phase of local government by-elections to fill vacant seats in Village and Neighborhood Councils across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which will be held on October 19, 2025.
Afridi expressed hope that the Voter Education Committees would continue their efforts to raise public awareness about the significance of voting. During the meeting, officials also shared proposals for the next quarterly program.
