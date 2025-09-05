PM Shehbaz vows national unity, strong defense on Defence & Martyrs Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his message on Defence and Martyrs Day, paid glowing tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces and martyrs, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to safeguarding sovereignty, countering external threats, and building a united, prosperous future.

The Prime Minister said September 6 is etched in national history as a symbol of courage, unity, and resilience. Recalling the 1965 war, he noted that Pakistan’s valiant armed forces, with the full support of the people, had thwarted enemy aggression, proving that the country possesses the will and capacity to defend its independence and integrity.

Highlighting the recent “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, Marqa e Haq,” Shehbaz Sharif lauded the Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force for their unmatched professionalism and combat skills under the strategic leadership of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir. He said the nation takes pride in the sacrifices of martyrs and the courage of war veterans, whose example will continue to inspire generations.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and constructive international engagement but warned against ignoring the reality of “continuous Indian provocations and shifting regional dynamics.” He stressed that Pakistan would keep strengthening its defense capabilities while resolutely combating foreign-sponsored terrorism and proxy warfare.

“Our armed forces and law enforcement agencies have made remarkable progress in eliminating the menace of extremism and terrorism. The nation stands firmly by their side until this mission is completed,” he said.

Expressing solidarity with oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the prime minister reiterated unwavering support for Kashmiris in Indian IIOJK, stating that their struggle for self-determination cannot be suppressed by force. He also strongly condemned ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine and urged the international community to ensure protection of civilians and uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that economic stability is vital for a strong defense. He called on the nation to rise above personal differences and work collectively for sustainable prosperity and self-reliance.

“On this Defence and Martyrs Day, let us renew our pledge to the timeless principles of faith, unity, and discipline as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam, and work together for a secure, united, and prosperous Pakistan.

Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad, Pakistan Paindabad,” he concluded.