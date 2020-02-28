UrduPoint.com
AIOU Launches Country-wide Spring Plantation Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:50 AM

AIOU launches country-wide spring plantation campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched spring plantation campaign in order to motivate its around 1.4 million students and faculty members across the country to plant saplings at their respective work and residential places.

The campaign was formally started from the University's Muzafarabad Campus, where Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum planted the sapling of Chanar tree.

Director Regional Services Inamullah Shaikh and other officials of region were also present on the occasion The University's 51 regional offices have been advised to promote the concept of Green Pakistan, by taking part in the plantation campaign.

During the visit to Muzaffarabad, the Vice Chancellor held meeting with the local officials, tutors and students and discussed with them ways and means to upgrade the University's services in Azad Kashmir.

The VC directed the regional office to pay special attention for facilitating the students from the far flung areas in their educational pursuits. He also visited the site of the new AIOU Complex.

It may be mentioned here that the University is having regular practice taking part in the nation-wide campaign, making the country clean and beautiful. It took active part in promoting the concept of 'Green Pakistan', by planting a number of saplings of fruit trees at its main premise.

A botanical garden was set up here at the main campus for promoting research in horticulture sector. The botanical garden works as open lab with documented collections of living plants for scientific research, conservation and display.

