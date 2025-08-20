AIOU reiterates august 25 admissions close date for various programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) reiterated august 25 admissions closed date for various programs offered during the Autumn 2025 semester for students across the country, emphasizing a golden opportunity to pursue quality education at home in a modern and convenient way.

According to the statement issued here on Wednesday, the deadline for Matric, FA and B.

Ed programs is August 25, 2025, while admissions in Associate Degree, BS, BBA and Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) programs will remain open till September 1, 2025.

It was also informed that continuing students must complete their enrollment by August 25 using online channels.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood stated that the university’s mission is to provide accessible, affordable, and quality education in line with modern requirements, expressing hope that a large number of students will benefit from this opportunity.