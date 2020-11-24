UrduPoint.com
Air Chief Pays Tributes To Veteran Air Marshal (R) Dilawar Hussain On His Demise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 11:40 PM

Air Chief pays tributes to veteran Air Marshal (R) Dilawar Hussain on his demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The legendary Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) fighter pilot Air Marshal (R) Dilawar Hussain, who was awarded Sitara-i-Jura'at for his heroics in the 1965 War against India, breathed his last here on Tuesday.

Chief of the Air Staff, PAF Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has expressed heartfelt grief on the sad demise of the great War Veteran, said a PAF news release.

While paying tribute to Air Marshal (R) Dilawar Hussain, the Air Chief acknowledged his heroics during the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak Wars.

Air Chief further added that he was an exceptional fighter pilot who would always be remembered for his valour and professionalism.

Air Marshal (Retd) Dilawar Hussain was born in Quetta in 1940. He was commissioned as a fighter pilot in March, 1962. During 1965 War, he served in No 19 Squadron at PAF Base, Peshawar.

Apart from inflicting heavy damage to Indian forces, his formation destroyed 14 aircraft on ground at Pathankot Airfield. For his outstanding bravery and devotion to duty in 1965 War, he was awarded with "Sitara-i-Jura'at".\932

