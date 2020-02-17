Air quality improves after repeated polluted days

The federal capital's air quality had improved after repeated days of polluted air since November as hazardous pollutants ratio was recorded below permissible limit

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) available air quality data showed low value of particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5).

According to recent air quality report released by EPA, the particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) had not only declined below the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 35 micrograms per meter cube (mg/m�) rather was also slightly above the World Health Organization (WHO) fine particulate matter of 2.5 microns 24 hours mean of 20 micrograms per meter cube.

The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) has exceeded the permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m�) which was recorded 21.16 mg/m�.

World Health Organization (WHO) in it's reports had claimed air pollution to cause huge number of premature deaths.

PM 2.5 had been found hazardous pollutant which could penetrate into human blood through lungs cells.

According to the daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan-EPA, the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 21.4 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m�) and 25 mg/m� respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m� and 120mg/m�.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings.

However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the evening times were recorded slightly high, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was healthier today.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the EPA, the report said.