UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Quality Improves After Repeated Polluted Days

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 03:34 PM

Air quality improves after repeated polluted days

The federal capital's air quality had improved after repeated days of polluted air since November as hazardous pollutants ratio was recorded below permissible limit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The Federal capital's air quality had improved after repeated days of polluted air since November as hazardous pollutants ratio was recorded below permissible limits.

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) available air quality data showed low value of particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5).

According to recent air quality report released by EPA, the particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) had not only declined below the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 35 micrograms per meter cube (mg/m�) rather was also slightly above the World Health Organization (WHO) fine particulate matter of 2.5 microns 24 hours mean of 20 micrograms per meter cube.

The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) has exceeded the permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m�) which was recorded 21.16 mg/m�.

World Health Organization (WHO) in it's reports had claimed air pollution to cause huge number of premature deaths.

PM 2.5 had been found hazardous pollutant which could penetrate into human blood through lungs cells.

According to the daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan-EPA, the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 21.4 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m�) and 25 mg/m� respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m� and 120mg/m�.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings.

However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the evening times were recorded slightly high, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was healthier today.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the EPA, the report said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Fine November From Blood

Recent Stories

Malicious Fabrication More Dangerous than Coronavi ..

13 minutes ago

Afghanistan to reveal long-delayed election result ..

49 seconds ago

Production of nitrogen fertilizer grew by 4.88%, p ..

51 seconds ago

Peshawar Zalmi Most Unique and Pashto Hip Hop Anth ..

24 minutes ago

Riyadh Expects Berlin to Lift Ban on Arms Supplies ..

53 seconds ago

Netanyahu Says Israeli Civil Aviation Aircraft Sta ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.