AJK Cabinet to devise proper planning for securing due sustainable developmental targets

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir cabinet Thursday emphasized the need of devising proper planning for securing the due sustainable developmental targets.

The Cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

In a joint media briefing in the State metropolis about the decision taken in the cabinet meeting held here, Minister for Information Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani flanked by Local bodies Minister Kh.Farooq Ahmed and Health Minister Nisar Ansar Abdali said that the Cabinet Committees on Local Bodies, Annual Development Program and Adhoc Act will complete their recommendations by October 26, after which decisions will be taken at the Cabinet meeting on October 28.

Rabbani said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had stressed on the accountability process in Pakistan and the AJK government would also improve the Accountability Act.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had graciously gave in principle Rs 500 billion development package for Azad Kashmir. These funds will be provided to the government of Azad Kashmir in phases which will be invested in various sectors.

He said that apart from the budget of Azad Kashmir, the Federal government has approved Rs one billion for the health sector of Azad Kashmir to equip with the latest machinery in the hospitals of AJK.

He said according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan special funds will be given to deserving people.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government of Azad Kashmir is going to carry out major reforms in the state, for which targets of six months, one year and three years have been fixed, he said.

He said dengue situation was under control and steps were being taken to prevent dengue.

The information minister said the previous government had raised slogans of merit and good governance but gradually passed the Adhoc Act which closed all avenues for the educated youth.

Local Government Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed said the previous government reduced the funds of the local government and provided only 1.6 billion rupees.

He assured that the details of the next project would be displayed in the office of the Deputy Director Local Government and everyone would be able to see its details.

Health Minister Nisar Ansar Abdali said 11 oxygen generation plants are being set up in Azad Kashmir out of which two will be set up in Muzaffarabad.

Responding to a question, he said that 80 per cent medicines were being provided free of cost in the emergency wards of the hospitals and assured the attendance of doctors in all the hospitals.

He said that he will conduct surprise visits to the hospitals and Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir is also making surprise visits to hospitals.

Secretary Information and IT Ms. Midhat Shehzad, Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal were also present on the occasion.