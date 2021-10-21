UrduPoint.com

AJK Cabinet To Devise Proper Planning For Securing Due Sustainable Developmental Targets

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 09:53 PM

AJK Cabinet to devise proper planning for securing due sustainable developmental targets

Azad Jammu Kashmir cabinet Thursday emphasized the need of devising proper planning for securing the due sustainable developmental targets

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir cabinet Thursday emphasized the need of devising proper planning for securing the due sustainable developmental targets.

The Cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

In a joint media briefing in the State metropolis about the decision taken in the cabinet meeting held here, Minister for Information Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani flanked by Local bodies Minister Kh.Farooq Ahmed and Health Minister Nisar Ansar Abdali said that the Cabinet Committees on Local Bodies, Annual Development Program and Adhoc Act will complete their recommendations by October 26, after which decisions will be taken at the Cabinet meeting on October 28.

Rabbani said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had stressed on the accountability process in Pakistan and the AJK government would also improve the Accountability Act.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had graciously gave in principle Rs 500 billion development package for Azad Kashmir. These funds will be provided to the government of Azad Kashmir in phases which will be invested in various sectors.

He said that apart from the budget of Azad Kashmir, the Federal government has approved Rs one billion for the health sector of Azad Kashmir to equip with the latest machinery in the hospitals of AJK.

He said according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan special funds will be given to deserving people.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government of Azad Kashmir is going to carry out major reforms in the state, for which targets of six months, one year and three years have been fixed, he said.

He said dengue situation was under control and steps were being taken to prevent dengue.

The information minister said the previous government had raised slogans of merit and good governance but gradually passed the Adhoc Act which closed all avenues for the educated youth.

Local Government Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed said the previous government reduced the funds of the local government and provided only 1.6 billion rupees.

He assured that the details of the next project would be displayed in the office of the Deputy Director Local Government and everyone would be able to see its details.

Health Minister Nisar Ansar Abdali said 11 oxygen generation plants are being set up in Azad Kashmir out of which two will be set up in Muzaffarabad.

Responding to a question, he said that 80 per cent medicines were being provided free of cost in the emergency wards of the hospitals and assured the attendance of doctors in all the hospitals.

He said that he will conduct surprise visits to the hospitals and Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir is also making surprise visits to hospitals.

Secretary Information and IT Ms. Midhat Shehzad, Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Dengue Information Minister Budget Jammu Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir October Media All From Government Cabinet Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

KP PA panel seeks details regarding vehicles' purc ..

KP PA panel seeks details regarding vehicles' purchase

37 seconds ago
 Search operation in Westridge areas conducted

Search operation in Westridge areas conducted

40 seconds ago
 Efforts being made to resolve problems of people: ..

Efforts being made to resolve problems of people: Minister

41 seconds ago
 Putin Congratulates Journalist Muratov on Nobel Pe ..

Putin Congratulates Journalist Muratov on Nobel Peace Prize

6 minutes ago
 KPCTA arranges city tour for orphans, street child ..

KPCTA arranges city tour for orphans, street children

6 minutes ago
 Sheikh condemns Bajaur IED blast

Sheikh condemns Bajaur IED blast

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.