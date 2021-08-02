AJK Election Commission notifies successful candidates on reserved seats

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly's elections on three reserved seats, one each for Ulema and Mushaikh, overseas Kashmiris and technocrats were held in the AJK State metropolis on Monday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly's elections on three reserved seats, one each for Ulema and Mushaikh, overseas Kashmiris and technocrats were held in the AJK State metropolis on Monday.

According to the notification issued by the AJK Election Commission, Muhammad Mazhar Saeed has been elected on the reserved seat for Ulema and Mushaikh, Muhammad Iqbal on overseas Kashmiris and Muhammad Rafique Nayyer on technocrats.

The AJK Election Commission has, at the same time, also issued the notification of the unopposed elections of Imtiaz Naseem, Sabiha Saddique Chaudhry, Kausar Taqdees Gillani, Nebela Ayoub Khan and Nisaran Abbasi who have been declared successful against the five reserved seats for women in the AJK Legislative Assembly - the lower house of the AJK Parliament.