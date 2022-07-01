AJK IRD achieves 2021-22 budgetary target

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) : Jul 01 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir state Inland Revenue Department (IRD) maintained it's high traditions of outstanding performance of securing stipulated annual levies target with surplus volume, like all previous years in Azad Jammu Kashmir during the fiscal year of 2021-22, official sources said.

It could be assessed through the reality that IRD, the premier taxes realizing department of AJK government continued the record breaking streak of achieving revenue targets of the income tax for the financial year 2021-22 successfully achieving the set Rs.22600 million target by securing a total revenue accumulation of Rs.22900 million with a remarkable increase of Rs.300 million.

Disclosing this AJK Commissioner IRD Sardar Zafar Mahmud Khan told in an exclusive interview to APP correspondent here on Friday that the government of AJ&K had assigned total income tax target of Rs.22600 million to IRD for the ending fiscal year 2021-2022. "The Inland Revenue functionaries by extending their maximum efforts successfully managed to achieve total revenue accumulation of Rs.22900 million with a remarkable increase of Rs.300 million", he revealed.

Sardar Zafar Mahmud Khan termed it the continual outstanding performance of his department. He added that this collection may further rise remarkably after reconciliation of financial receipts.

Notably, the revenue collection figure of this year has also crossed the income tax collection of previous financial year 2020-2021 with sizeable margin.

It has further been explained by the official sources of the department that the credit for this outstanding and remarkable performance of tax department also goes to the Minister Inland Revenue Mr. Abdul Majid Khan, Chairman Azad Jammu & Kashmir Central board of Revenue (CBR) Mr. Faheem Ahmed Khan, Secretary Inland Revenue Raja Amjad Parvez.

Their constant guidance and esteemed cooperation have in fact paved the way for tolling up the income tax collection of the department. The senior government functionaries not only expressed their satisfaction over the departmental performance but also admired the outstanding achievement of the entire departmental team and projected that the department shall continue the outstanding streak of successful achievements of income tax target with significant rise, the commissioner IRD underlined.

The commissioner applauded the tireless efforts, devotion and sincerity extended by the departmental team towards the successful revenue achievements and hoped that the team shall continue to give out their maximum and play their pivotal role in strengthening state's economy.