UrduPoint.com

AJK IRD Secures Rs 8.293bn Levies In All Forms In First Quarter Of FY 2022-23: Asim Shoukat

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2022 | 12:27 AM

AJK IRD secures Rs 8.293bn levies in all forms in first quarter of FY 2022-23: Asim Shoukat

Inland Revenue Department (IRD) of Azad Jammu Kashmir successfully realized the provisional revenue collection figures for the first quarter of the current financial year 2022-23, it was officially declared on Saturday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) : Inland Revenue Department (IRD) of Azad Jammu Kashmir successfully realized the provisional revenue collection figures for the first quarter of the current financial year 2022-23, it was officially declared on Saturday.

"Premier revenue collecting agency of AJK has collected net revenue of Rs 8.293.717 billion during the first quarter ending on 30th September 2022 against the quarterly target of Rs 5.504 billion for both direct and indirect taxes which is 50.68% over and above the target and 17.79% higher than the revenue collection of same quarter during last year.

The department has collected Rs 2.792 billion in excess of the target," said Commissioner Income Tax (Direct Taxes) AJK Asim Shoukat Chaudhry while talking to APP.

"These figures would further improve after reconciliation. Direct taxes growth vis-a-vis assigned target remained 63.205% over and above the assigned target, whereas growth of indirect taxes remained 19.79% over and above the assigned target," he added.

He further said, "the IRD expresses its profound gratitude to all the taxpayers who have made possible this remarkable record collection during the first quarter of FY 2022-23."

Related Topics

Jammu Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir September All Billion

Recent Stories

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

2 minutes ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

2 minutes ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

4 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

4 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.