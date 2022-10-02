AJK IRD secures Rs 8.293bn levies in all forms in first quarter of FY 2022-23: Asim Shoukat

Inland Revenue Department (IRD) of Azad Jammu Kashmir successfully realized the provisional revenue collection figures for the first quarter of the current financial year 2022-23, it was officially declared on Saturday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) : Inland Revenue Department (IRD) of Azad Jammu Kashmir successfully realized the provisional revenue collection figures for the first quarter of the current financial year 2022-23, it was officially declared on Saturday.

"Premier revenue collecting agency of AJK has collected net revenue of Rs 8.293.717 billion during the first quarter ending on 30th September 2022 against the quarterly target of Rs 5.504 billion for both direct and indirect taxes which is 50.68% over and above the target and 17.79% higher than the revenue collection of same quarter during last year.

The department has collected Rs 2.792 billion in excess of the target," said Commissioner Income Tax (Direct Taxes) AJK Asim Shoukat Chaudhry while talking to APP.

"These figures would further improve after reconciliation. Direct taxes growth vis-a-vis assigned target remained 63.205% over and above the assigned target, whereas growth of indirect taxes remained 19.79% over and above the assigned target," he added.

He further said, "the IRD expresses its profound gratitude to all the taxpayers who have made possible this remarkable record collection during the first quarter of FY 2022-23."