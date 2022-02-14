AJK Observes World Radio Day

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) , Despite the arrival of hundreds of tv channels, the significance of Radio has not ever been reduced in view of its being the swift source of infotainment because of its specific means of functioning for quick dissemination of information and knowledge for human interest across the globe.

These views were expressed by the speakers while addressing a simple but impressive gathering of the radio news artists held at the news room of Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur and FM- 101.04 with Ali Akhter Saleem, News Editor/Head of the news section at Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur/Radio FM 101 complex in the chair, on the eve of the World Radio Day which was also observed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday besides rest of the world.

Speaking on this occasion, the chair Ali Akhter Saleem said that the observance of the World Radio Day by the PBC including AK Radio was, indeed, imperative an the occasion of global importance for the PBC like International Broadcasting Organizations across the globe.

Other speakers-seasoned news artists including translators of different languages including English, urdu, Gojri, Pahari and Kashmiri including senior journalist Altaf Hamid Rao, Muhammad Imran Chaudhry, Lateef Ghous, Aliya Sayed, Sonia Khan, Abdul Majeed Chughtai and others while referring to the role of AK Radio Mirpur and its affiliated unit FM-101, underlined that the station was highlighting the Kashmir issue since its inception on September, 30, 2002 proving an effective voice of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as its transmission covers the area across the LoC in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The radio news artists on this occasion, demanded of the PBC authorities, for immediate increase in the payment structure for the artists in acknowledgement of their services to the radio - in view of the increased dearness and rising expenditures being incurred to meet their both ends.

Highlighting the importance of the World Radio Day, Station Director Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur Muhammad Shakeel said in an exclusive interview to APP here late Sunday that all the three stations of Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tararkheil aired special programs to mark the World Radio Day on Sunday.

Elaborating the significance of Radio as the swift mean of infotainment, Shakeel said Radio still remains the medium that reaches the widest audience worldwide, in the quickest possible time.

He recalled that Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tararkheil as well its sister FM channels always performed a significant role being the quick source of information and knowledge for their valued listeners during the era of emergency especially during the worst natural catastrophe of killer earthquakes of October 8, 2005 and September 24, 2019 in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur AJK particularly which had turned the life standstill following collapse of the basic infra structure.

"Both of the radio stations of Muzaffarabad and Mirpur continued their uninterrupted transmissions by shifting to the containers as the broadcasting houses had gone down to earth in the deadly catastrophes of above earthquakes'', he underlined.

The Station Director underlined that radio has always emerged as the quick source of infotainment because of its specific medium of functioning for swift dissemination of information and knowledge for human interest across the globe.

Shakeel said that AK Radio Mirpur Sunday commemorated the World Radio Day as momentous by bringing on air special programs to acknowledge the role of Radio in upgrading the extent of awareness. Mirpur Radio including its co-unit FM-101 marked the World Radio Day - also produced and brought on air in national and regional languages in line with the plan inked by the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation.

It may be added that Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur and its sister FM-101.04 radio are still performing in a container installed at the car-parking of its broadcasting house despite tough circumstances despite non-availability of the required infra-structure.