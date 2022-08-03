AJK PM attends funeral prayers of helicopter crash martyrs

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Wednesday attended the funeral prayers of the officers of the Pakistan army who embraced martyrdom during a helicopter crash in Baluchistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Wednesday attended the funeral prayers of the officers of the Pakistan army who embraced martyrdom during a helicopter crash in Baluchistan.

On this occasion, the PM while paying rich tributes to the valiant armed forces of Pakistan said, Pakistan armed forces have been protecting the country's geographical and ideological boundaries. He said that, at this crucial point of time the core commander Quetta and his colleagues sacrificed their precious lives for the people of Balochistan.

"Corps Commander Quetta, Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Director General of Pakistan Coast Guards, Major General Amjad Hanif Sati, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major Muhammad Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz have sacrificed their lives for a noble cause", he said.

Their sacrifices, he said, would be written in golden words in the annals of the country's history. Extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the PM AJK said the Pak Army has made a glorious history of sacrifices, Tanveer Ilyas commented.

The AJK PM underlined that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have always kept the Pakistan Army close to their hearts because of their supreme sacrifices for the motherland. He added that like Major General Amjad Hanif, every Kashmiri child was ready for the security and defense of Pakistan.