AJK PM felicitates PAF on 4th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) : Feb 28 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that February 27 will remain a nightmare for India and congratulated the Pakistan Air Force for the best counterattack on the day of Feb. 27 in 2019.

On February 27, the Shaheens of the Pakistan Air Force through their dynamic 'Operations Swift Retort' showed their professionalism crushing India's pride.

In a statement issued late Monday, the AJK Prime minister said "February 27 is a Victory Day for every Pakistani and the entire nation is proud of the flight of the Shaheens of the Pakistan Air Force. The enemy will never even think of crossing the borders ever again", he added.

He said that no one could defeat the Air Force trained by Air Marshal Asghar Khan and Air Marshal Noor Khan. The nation celebrated Victory Day with a renewed resolve that Pakistanis will not hesitate to make the greatest sacrifice for the defence of the homeland.

Congratulation to the Pakistan Air Force for downing two Indian fighter jets on this date and crushing Modi's pride. As long as Abhinandan is alive, India will continue to lick its wounds.

PM AJK paid tribute to the Shaheens of the Pakistan Air Force for this great achievement. February 27 proved that wars are fought with courage, bravery and wisdom and not with force.