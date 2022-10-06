UrduPoint.com

AJK President Seeks US Citizens' Role In Resolution Of Kashmir Dispute, Rehabilitation Of Flood Affectees In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 12:14 AM

AJK President seeks US citizens' role in resolution of Kashmir dispute, rehabilitation of flood affectees in Pakistan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed the optimism that the American people will play their due role to seek a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed the optimism that the American people will play their due role to seek a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

While addressing an event in New York on Wednesday, the president said, "We hope that the people of America who believe in equality, justice and human rights will help people of Kashmir in achieving their promised right, the right to self-determination and utilize their resources generously to help rebuild the lives of millions of flood-hit people in Pakistan." The event was attended by noted political and social dignitaries including the mayors of different cities of America, the head of the Islamic Center and the Consul General of Pakistan Ayesha Khan, AJK President Office said late Wednesday.

President Sultan said that now the world has become a global village, people can work together to solve problems.

He said that under the given circumstances there was a dire need that the international community, especially the American people, should play their role in solving the Kashmir dispute that has been the main cause of tension and unrest in the region.

Seeking the attendees' urgent attention towards the sufferings of flood victims in Pakistan, he said, "The flood victims in Pakistan are currently going through a difficult situation and are desperately waiting for the help from the international community".

He emphasised that it was high time that the global community must step in and play its much-needed role to rebuild the lives of millions of homeless flood affectees across Pakistan.

