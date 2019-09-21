AJK Prime Minister condoles demise of 2 soldiers martyred in Pak-Afghan border land mine blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday paid glowing tribute to Major Adeel Shahid and Sepoy Faraz Hussain Shah who were martyred on Friday when an improvised explosive device planted by militants from across the border exploded at Pakistan-Afghan border

In a statement of condolence issued on Saturday, the AJK prime minister said Pak Army was rendering matchless sacrifices to safeguard th� motherland and its people.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for grant of highest ranks to martyrs in Jannah.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of Sepoy Faraz Hussain Shah was offered in his native town in Kotli district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A large number of people including the martyr's relatives, colleagues, military officials, political leaders of different parties and people belonging to all walks of life attended the last rites.

Pakistan Army personnel presented Guard of Honour to the martyred soldier who was later laid to rest with full official protocol.