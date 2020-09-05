UrduPoint.com
AJK To Observe Defense Day With Traditional Zeal And Fervor

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 08:35 PM

AJK to observe Defense Day with traditional zeal and fervor

All is set to observe the defense day of Pakistan on September 6 Sunday in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), with traditional enthusiasm and devotion besides the renewal of the pledge to be prepared and alert every moment for rendering the sacrifices for the safeguard of Pakistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) : All is set to observe the defense day of Pakistan on September 6 Sunday in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), with traditional enthusiasm and devotion besides the renewal of the pledge to be prepared and alert every moment for rendering the sacrifices for the safeguard of Pakistan.

The day will dawn with special prayers, for the stability, defense, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Major ceremony will be held at the graveyard of martyrs at Eid gah under the auspices of National Events Organising Committee Mirpur district, where chairman NEOC and other participants will lay the floral wreathes on the graves of the martyrs including shaheed Lt. Col. Mirza Imran and other martyrs. Quran Khawani will be held on this occasion to pray for the departed souls.

The martyrs and ghazis of 1965 Indo-Pak of war will be paid rich tributes for their supreme sacrifices for the defense of the country.

Another ceremony is proposed to be held at the lawns of Municipal Corporation, which would be followed by a grand demonstration of fireworks in the evening. In case of the ongoing reign of monsoon downpour, the ceremony will be held in the town hall.

Other special ceremonies will be held in various parts of AJK under the auspices of various social, political and government organizations to highlight the importance of the day besides to reiterate Kashmiris firm resolve to lend all possible energies for the stability, solidarity and prosperity and for strengthening the defense of Pakistan.

The ceremonies will be held at all ten district head quarters of Mirpur, Havaili, Muzaffarabaad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Kotli, Bhimbher, Hattiyan and Neelam valley to pay glorious tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

