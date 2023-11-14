Ajoka signs MOU with Qasim Ali Shah Foundation

Ajoka has signed an MOU with Qasim Ali Shah Foundation for the promotion of socially meaningful art and giving hope to the youth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Ajoka has signed an MOU with Qasim Ali Shah Foundation for the promotion of socially meaningful art and giving hope to the youth.

According to the MOU, Qasim Shah Foundation will support and promote Ajoka performances and events, especially Ajoka's 40th anniversary celebrations next year.

Ajoka on the other hand will conduct training programmes for Foundation's students and enable them to get practical experience of performing arts management.

Syed Qasim Ali Shah on this occasion lauded the services of Ajoka Theatre and Shahid Nadeem.