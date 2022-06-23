Al-Khidmat Foundation dispatches five load trucks of relief goods to earthquake victims of Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan has dispatched five trucks loaded with relief goods and food packets for earthquake victims of Afghanistan.

The goods include 400 food, 400 winter, 50 tents and 150 tarpaulin packages were dispatched on Thursday afternoon from Peshawar to Afghanistan, said a spokesman of Al-Khidmat Foundation while talking to APP. He said these packages would be distributed among earthquake victims of Paktika and other affected areas of Afghanistan.

He said 167 trucks loaded with goods including wheat flour, ghee, rice, sugar, pulses, children milk, water coolers and medicines worth Rs320 million have already been dispatched for assistance of earthquake victims.

He said a 20 members doctors team were shifted to Kabul where they made free surgeries of over 600 patients, established specialized operation theater and provision of training to 15 local doctors.

The spokesman said that Rs350 million relief goods were provided so far for assistance of quake victims of Afghanistan.