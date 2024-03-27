Al khidmat foundation hosts Iftar dinner for Orphan children

Al-khidmat foundation’s subsidiary orphan care hosted an iftar dinner for registered shining stars and their mothers here at Empire Banquet hall on other day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Al-khidmat foundation’s subsidiary orphan care hosted an iftar dinner for registered shining stars and their mothers here at Empire Banquet hall on other day.

Chief guest Caretaker Ameer Jamaat Islami Pakistan Liaqut Baloch in his video message said that he was invited to grace the occasion as a chief guest but due to flight suspension could not reach Hyderabad. Liaqat Balouch lauded the efforts of orphan care for arranging Iftaar dinner to mark International orphan day and spent an evening with orphan children.

Naaib Amir Jamait Islami Dr. Meraj ul Huda Siddiqui eulogized the gesture of Alkhidmat foundation Hyderabad to hosted an iftar dinner in honour of children who were deprived of the shadow of their fathers and also register such children in kafalat programme with their mothers in Aagosh centers and providing better education, health, food and eid shopping from mega shopping malls.

Family support organizer Saaim Aarif on the occasion said that Alkhidmat foundation was bearing expenses of 394 orphan children and desire to extend number of children.

Later gifts were distributed among orphan children registered in Kafalat programme and Iftekhar Ali Kazmi was given an award in recognition of his educational services which was received by his son Nasir Ali Kazmi.

