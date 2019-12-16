UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Albayrak Holds Quran Khawani, Candlelit Vigil For APS Martyrs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 07:06 PM

Albayrak holds Quran Khawani, candlelit vigil for APS martyrs

Albayrak Group of Companies on Monday organized a candlelit vigil in memory of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar martyrs on the 5th anniversary of horrific incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Albayrak Group of Companies on Monday organized a candlelit vigil in memory of the Army Public school (APS) Peshawar martyrs on the 5th anniversary of horrific incident.

Students from Jamia Naeemia joined the commemoration ceremony and participated in Quran Khawani for the APS victims.

The students and participants of the event offered Fateha for the departed souls and also prayed for their bereaved families.

A billboard carrying portraits of the martyrs was also displayed where students and Albayrak officials lit candles and placed the roses to express solidarity with the martyrs of Peshawar carnage.

Related Topics

Peshawar Army Martyrs Shaheed Event From

Recent Stories

Supreme Court issues detailed verdict on army chie ..

1 minute ago

1056 drug peddlers held in 15 days in Lahore

1 minute ago

US Sanctions on Iranian Oil Industry Both Economic ..

1 minute ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arrives in Syria to ..

1 minute ago

Rights NGO Files Suit Against Google, Apple, Tesla ..

9 minutes ago

Liverpool face Atletico in Champions League last 1 ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.