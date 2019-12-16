Albayrak holds Quran Khawani, candlelit vigil for APS martyrs

(@imziishan)

Albayrak Group of Companies on Monday organized a candlelit vigil in memory of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar martyrs on the 5th anniversary of horrific incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Albayrak Group of Companies on Monday organized a candlelit vigil in memory of the Army Public school (APS) Peshawar martyrs on the 5th anniversary of horrific incident.

Students from Jamia Naeemia joined the commemoration ceremony and participated in Quran Khawani for the APS victims.

The students and participants of the event offered Fateha for the departed souls and also prayed for their bereaved families.

A billboard carrying portraits of the martyrs was also displayed where students and Albayrak officials lit candles and placed the roses to express solidarity with the martyrs of Peshawar carnage.