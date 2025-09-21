Open Menu

Six Drug Suppliers Arrested, Over 7 Kg Drugs Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Six drug suppliers arrested, over 7 kg drugs seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Police have arrested six drug suppliers and recovered over 7 kilograms of drugs from their possession during crackdown here Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Sadiqabad Police arrested two drug pusher and recovered 2.8 kg drugs from their custody. Similarly, Saddar Barooni Police held drug smuggler and seized 1.6 kg drugs.

While, Naseerabad Police apprehended another drug supplier and recovered 1.

5 kg drugs from him.

Following operation, Rawat Police arrested drug supplier and seized 600 grams of heroin, while Saddar Wah Police detained drug supplier and recovered 560 grams of ice from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under relevant sections of the law.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani stated, “we are utilizing all available resources to eliminate the menace of drugs from the society.”

