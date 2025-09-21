Open Menu

Met Office Predicts Partly Cloudy Weather For Coastal Areas In Sindh

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 07:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather is forecast in coastal areas.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

