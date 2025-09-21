Peace Is Essential For Human Welfare, Prosperity; Says Murad
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 07:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in his message on the International Day of Peace, on Sunday stressed that peace was essential for human welfare and prosperity.
He said no peace effort can succeed without a just solution to the Kashmir issue and strongly condemned the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza.
“Wars bring nothing but destruction, economic collapse, and human suffering,” he said, urging the United Nations to fulfill its founding purpose. He added that Pakistan was seeking friendly relations with all nations and called on the world community to play its part in building lasting peace.
