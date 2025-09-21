UAF Marks International Peace Day
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) marked International Peace Day by organizing a thought-provoking seminar titled “Promoting Culture of Peace and Social Acceptance of Diversity.” The event brought together academics, civil society representatives, and students to discuss the critical role of tolerance, diversity, and dialogue in fostering lasting peace.
In his message, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali emphasized that peace is the foundation of progress, stating, “No nation can flourish without embracing tolerance and respect for diversity. By promoting dialogue, acceptance, and equal opportunities, academia can help build a society where peace and harmony will prevail.”
Prof. Dr. Babar Shahbaz, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, highlighted that equal rights are the cornerstone of a just society, adding that harmony and tolerance are essential to conflict reduction.
Dr. Sadaf Mehmood, Chairperson of the hosting department, stressed the need to ensure peace for every individual, regardless of their social or economic background. She noted that unity, respect, and inclusion are essential for achieving sustainable peace and development.
Dr.
Unsa Jamshaid from Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) stated that peace is increasingly threatened worldwide due to rising intolerance and rigid attitudes. She underlined that acceptance of diversity and differing perspectives is key to peaceful coexistence.
Jamshaid Gill, a representative of Tearfund Global, spoke on the role of cultural values in strengthening social harmony, emphasizing that dialogue is a powerful tool for resolving conflicts and bridging divides.
Ahmad Ali, Research Associate at AWAM, highlighted the importance of education in peacebuilding. He advocated for the protection of freedom of speech and called for revising educational curricula to better reflect the evolving needs of society.
Dr. Ghulam Mustafa from GCUF stressed that humanity is the foundation of peace, calling for an end to all forms of discrimination and urging respect for religious beliefs. He asserted that academia has a pivotal role in nurturing values of peace, acceptance, and unity.
Concluding the session, Dr. Muhammad Atif reflected on the global rise in intolerance and conflicts, stating, “Now more than ever, we must embrace diversity and welcome differing ideas to create a more inclusive and peaceful society.”
