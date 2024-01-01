Open Menu

Alhamra Arts Council Unfolds Literary, Cultural Events

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2024 | 06:46 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Alhamra Arts Council unfolded a Calendar of literary and cultural events on Monday.

It will hold a classical music night in Alhamra Hall No. 3 at 5:30 PM on January 2, featuring the melodic prowess of famous classical singer Nadeem Riaz Malik.

The artistic feast continues with "The Lure of Wasli" exhibition at the Alhamra Art Gallery from January 6, showcasing thirty-five captivating works by eleven accomplished artists. The visual extravaganza will remain open to the public until January 12.

Literature takes center stage on January 13-14, during the seventh edition of Afkar-e-Taza Think Fest. It will unravel the layers of literary exploration under the theme 'Winter of Discontent,' inspired by the profound words of William Shakespeare's play Richard III.

As February unfolds, it marks the 8th Faiz Festival from February 9 to 11, 2024, hosted at the Alhamra Arts Center, The Mall. An international congregation of delegates, including participants from Pakistan, will contribute to the festival's diverse and dynamic atmosphere.

In the spirit of the New Year, Executive Director Alhamra Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry shared his excitement for the spectrum of vibrant programs organized by Alhamra. Highlighting the commitment to a book-friendly culture, the "Alhamra Free Book" series invites book donations, which will be graciously distributed to participants in various programs, fostering a culture of literary appreciation. With hope and prayers, he anticipates a year of continued growth and success for both Alhamra and the community.

