Ali Zaidi gives 7-day ultimatum to Sindh govt, demands withdrawal of LG law

PTI provincial chief and federal minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday issued an ultimatum to the Sindh government demanding an immediate withdrawal of the local government (amendment) law within seven days or they would shut down the whole province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :PTI provincial chief and Federal minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday issued an ultimatum to the Sindh government demanding an immediate withdrawal of the local government (amendment) law within seven days or they would shut down the whole province.

He said that if the draconian law was not withdrawn within seven days then they would shut down the province including Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin and Larkana.

He stated this while talking to media persons at a sit-in, which was part of the protest organized by the Joint Opposition including PTI, MQM-Pakistan and GDA against the provincial local government (amendment) bill at fawara chowk near Governor house here.

Ali Zaidi said that the country could not move on the path to development unless its local government systems was not empowered.

He said that Karachiites had power to change the whole country. He further said that the economy of the country could not improve if the provincial government did not give Karachi the status of international city.

He said that the people of Karachi should come out of their homes for their rights.

Ali Zaidi said that the main cause of the inflation was the Sindh government, when it stole things inflation went up.

While paying tributes to the joint opposition workers, he said that they had gathered against PPP's mafia.

He said that the federal government was making efforts for the development of the city.