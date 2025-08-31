All Educational Institutions In Sialkot To Remain Closed Till Sept 5
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 12:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) In the aftermath of recent flood across the district, all public and private
sector educational institutions will remain closed from September 1 to 5, 2025.
In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Saba Ashghar Ali has issued notification
here on Sunday.
The decision was taken in pursuance of the Punjab school education
Department’s directive to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff.
