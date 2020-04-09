All measures being taken by govt to wipe out coronavirus, poverty from Pakistan: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said the government was taking all the measures for eradicating coronavirus and poverty from the country keeping in view the existing situation emerged due to the spread of the virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said the government was taking all the measures for eradicating coronavirus and poverty from the country keeping in view the existing situation emerged due to the spread of the virus.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government in consultation with the provincial representatives had taken all possible steps for protecting people from the dangerous virus.

She said after the 18th Amendment, health was a provincial subject, but despite that the Federal government was extending unflinching support to provinces with the help of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to tackle coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said all required equipment aimed at enhancing capacity for testing the symptoms of virus among masses had been delivered to hospitals to meet need of the patients and paramedical staff.

In reply to a question, she said the Sharif family had influenced Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, the then prime minister, for taking advantage of 22 billion rupee subsidy over sugar and wheat commodities during the last of PML-N in government.

The SAPM urged the media to expose beneficiaries hailing from Sharif family in that regard.

To a question about relaxing PEPRA rules, she said a comprehensive mechanism of monitoring and procurement had been evolved so that the black sheep could be identified.

She added that for purging the system of such elements, we have adopted a transparent and foolproof mechanism.