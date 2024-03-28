All-out Efforts Being Made To Control Kite Flying: CPO
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani has said that Rawalpindi district police were making all-out efforts to control kite flying.
He informed that over 1000 kite flying ban violators were sent behind the bars this year.
The ongoing crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing would be accelerated as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, the CPO said.
Police spokesman said that over 80,000 kites and more than 1400 string rolls were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.
This year, 21 suspects allegedly involved in aerial firing were also arrested and weapons were recovered from their possession.
Under the supervision of the senior officers, safety wires were being installed on motorcycles to avoid the damage of kite flying and strings, he said adding, senior officers were also giving awareness lectures to students in schools and colleges to discourage kite flying.
Police were taking actions against those who sell kites online, he informed.
Senior police officers were personally monitoring the ongoing crackdown on kite flying and aerial firing.
Rawalpindi district police were taking action in accordance with the law against Kite flyers and sellers on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, he added.
