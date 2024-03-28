Open Menu

All-out Efforts Being Made To Control Kite Flying: CPO

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 03:30 PM

All-out efforts being made to control kite flying: CPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani has said that Rawalpindi district police were making all-out efforts to control kite flying.

He informed that over 1000 kite flying ban violators were sent behind the bars this year.

The ongoing crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing would be accelerated as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, the CPO said.

Police spokesman said that over 80,000 kites and more than 1400 string rolls were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

This year, 21 suspects allegedly involved in aerial firing were also arrested and weapons were recovered from their possession.

Under the supervision of the senior officers, safety wires were being installed on motorcycles to avoid the damage of kite flying and strings, he said adding, senior officers were also giving awareness lectures to students in schools and colleges to discourage kite flying.

Police were taking actions against those who sell kites online, he informed.

Senior police officers were personally monitoring the ongoing crackdown on kite flying and aerial firing.

Rawalpindi district police were taking action in accordance with the law against Kite flyers and sellers on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, he added.

Related Topics

Firing Police Chief Minister Punjab Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

PSX witnesses positive trend today

PSX witnesses positive trend today

38 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ ..

PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, ab ..

Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..

57 minutes ago
 May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military c ..

May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..

58 minutes ago
 Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangl ..

Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack

2 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan ..

OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..

2 hours ago
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

16 hours ago
 Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll conte ..

Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles

16 hours ago
 Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan