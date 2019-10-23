UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Required Medical Treatment Being Given To Zardari, Nawaz: Ghulam Sarwar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 11:40 PM

All required medical treatment being given to Zardari, Nawaz: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday said the government was providing all required medical treatment to Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, were getting the treatment in the hospitals as per their wishes.

Commenting on Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's so called 'Azadi march', he said that Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) could hold a peaceful protest in a playground. However, anyone found involved in creating law and order situation would be taken to task, he stated.

He suggested that the JUI-F chief should instead hold a march for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people. But his so called 'Azadi March' would harm the Kashmiris cause.

To a question about PTI government's permission to Maryam Nawaz for meeting her father, he said that the permission was given to her on humanitarian grounds.

To another question, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the best facilities were being provided to both the leaders of PPP and PML-N in the hospitals.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was taking all important measures to ensure good governance in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Azadi March Pakistan Peoples Party March Muslim All Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against u ..

21 minutes ago

US to Monitor Areas Affected by Russia-Turkey Deal ..

21 minutes ago

Maulana wants to divert media attention from Kashm ..

25 minutes ago

Russia to Further Assist African Countries in Solv ..

25 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges UNSC to fulfill its commitmen ..

25 minutes ago

Russia to Support Sudan in Normalizing Domestic Po ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.