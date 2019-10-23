All required medical treatment being given to Zardari, Nawaz: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday said the government was providing all required medical treatment to Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, were getting the treatment in the hospitals as per their wishes.

Commenting on Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's so called 'Azadi march', he said that Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) could hold a peaceful protest in a playground. However, anyone found involved in creating law and order situation would be taken to task, he stated.

He suggested that the JUI-F chief should instead hold a march for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people. But his so called 'Azadi March' would harm the Kashmiris cause.

To a question about PTI government's permission to Maryam Nawaz for meeting her father, he said that the permission was given to her on humanitarian grounds.

To another question, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the best facilities were being provided to both the leaders of PPP and PML-N in the hospitals.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was taking all important measures to ensure good governance in the country.