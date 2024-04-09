All Set For Largest Namaz-e-Eid Gathering At Old Polo Ground Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The largest Eid prayer gathering in the city under the administration of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will be held at Gulshan Jinnah (Polo Ground), at 8:00 am.
This ancient and traditional Eid prayer gathering is being held at the polo ground since 1958. This year, as well, full arrangements have been made for the Eid prayer at the Old polo ground.
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Municipal Commissioner SM Afzal Zaidi, diplomats of Islamic countries, former and current Federal and provincial ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies, heads of local bodies, city council members, heads of various political and social organizations and dignitaries will offer Namaz-e-Eid at Gulshan e Jinnah.
A large number of people in the city will also offer Eid prayers at the Old polo ground.
According to the instructions of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, special arrangements for ablution has also been made for the citizens coming to the polo ground, while strict security arrangements have also been completed.
The sides of the Eid Gah will be sprayed with disinfectant. A flower gate has been prepared in front of the main entrance to welcome the faithfuls. Before the prayers on the morning of Eid, the Eid Gah and its surroundings will be sprayed with perfume.
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on this occasion that Eid is the major festival of Muslims and it is a great reward of Allah for those who fast. We should also share joy of Eid with the poor so that this festival is celebrated according to the principles of islam.
Recent Stories
Dr. Shehzad warns against deviation from WHO guidelines on anti-smoking
Malala urges PM Sharif to prioritize girls' education
PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays
Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Ind ..
Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Governor to offer Eid prayers at Gulshan e-Jinnah2 minutes ago
-
1,600 policemen deployed for Eid security11 minutes ago
-
LESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply on Eid days11 minutes ago
-
E Cards outshine traditional Eid cards business in KP12 minutes ago
-
Court orders to release seven inmates on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr22 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 6.3m from 305 defaulters22 minutes ago
-
Rs 17.2 mln fine imposed on 12,568 shopkeepers22 minutes ago
-
13 brick kiln sealed, Rs 1.3 mln fine imposed32 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 suspends vacations of employees to ensure vigilance across district32 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 307 power pilferers42 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad chairs meeting on Eid preparations, issues directives to ensure public safety52 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on firecrackers, display o farms, sale of toy guns52 minutes ago