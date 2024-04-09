All set for largest namaz-e-Eid gathering at Old Polo Ground Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The largest Eid prayer gathering in the city under the administration of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will be held at Gulshan Jinnah (Polo Ground), at 8:00 am.

This ancient and traditional Eid prayer gathering is being held at the polo ground since 1958. This year, as well, full arrangements have been made for the Eid prayer at the Old polo ground.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Municipal Commissioner SM Afzal Zaidi, diplomats of Islamic countries, former and current Federal and provincial ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies, heads of local bodies, city council members, heads of various political and social organizations and dignitaries will offer Namaz-e-Eid at Gulshan e Jinnah.

A large number of people in the city will also offer Eid prayers at the Old polo ground.

According to the instructions of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, special arrangements for ablution has also been made for the citizens coming to the polo ground, while strict security arrangements have also been completed.

The sides of the Eid Gah will be sprayed with disinfectant. A flower gate has been prepared in front of the main entrance to welcome the faithfuls. Before the prayers on the morning of Eid, the Eid Gah and its surroundings will be sprayed with perfume.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on this occasion that Eid is the major festival of Muslims and it is a great reward of Allah for those who fast. We should also share joy of Eid with the poor so that this festival is celebrated according to the principles of islam.