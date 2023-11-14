Open Menu

All Stakeholders Should Play Role To Arrest Smog Issue: DC

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 07:07 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that smog has become a burning issue, therefore, all stakeholders should play their active role for arresting this issue.

Addressing a seminar arranged at Sufi Barkat Ali Hall under the aegis of district administration, Environmental Sciences Department Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) and Green Youth Movement Club here on Tuesday, he said that environmental pollution was the main cause of smog in the winter. Therefore, the farmers should avoid from burning residues of their crops whereas the owners of kiln houses should install zigzag technology on urgent basis so that burning issue of smog could be arrested at maximum extent.

He said that Faisalabad was an industrial city due to which it was facing severe smog problems. The government had launched an action plan against the violators. In this connection, satellite image was used to pinpoint the violation, he said and added that environmental protection department, transport department, traffic police and agriculture department were taken on the board to redress this issue amicably.

He said that 515 brick links had so far been converted on zigzag technology in Faisalabad whereas 3000 waste workers were deputed by the Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) for daily cleanliness of the city. Similarly, transport department and traffic police were also taking strict action against the vehicles which were emitting excessive smoke so that environmental pollution could be reduced at maximum extent for addressing the issue of smog.

Vice Chancellor GCUF Dr Nasir Amin also addressed the seminar and stressed the need of pollution free environment for resolving smog issue.

Incharge Green Youth Movement Club Dr Sahib Hussain, Dr Fahad Rasool, Registrar Dr Muhammad Ibrahim, Deputy Director Environment Umar Hayat and others were also present in the seminar.

