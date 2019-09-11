UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Launches BS Mass Communication Program

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:52 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) launches BS Mass Communication program

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched BS (Four-year) Mass Communication program in the upcoming (autumn 2019) semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched BS (Four-year) Mass Communication program in the upcoming (autumn 2019) semester.

This is for the first-time that the University has come out with BS-level program in the media's studies. Online application for admission, will be received till October 15.

The program meets academic criteria, set by the Higher Education Commission.

The University has already been running MA Mass Communication, besides M. Phil and PhD in this particular discipline for the last many years.

Thousands of students and working journalists from across the country, are improving their academic profile and professional practices. � Chairman Department of Mass Communication Dr. Saqib Riaz,�said the University strictly adhered to prescribed merit-criteria in line with the directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum to ensure quality of education.

The BS-level program will provide students an opportunity to acquaint themselves with a creative, diverse, and challenging academic environment.

The academic program has been designed to cater to the educational needs of those who could not continue their education in the formal universities but are motivated to enhance their qualification.

It will help and guide the interested students in pursuing higher studies and research in mass communication.

An applicant having intermediate/higher secondary school pass certificate in second division (at least 45 percent marks) from any recognized institution is eligible for admission.

According to Director Admissions, all the eligible candidates from across the country will be given admission provided they have been fulfilled the required formalities.

However, the tutorial classes and workshops will only be held in Islamabad and Lahore.

Your Thoughts and Comments

