ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The 85th death anniversary of the poet of East and Hakeem-ul-Ummat (Sage of Ummah) Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal who was a true benefactor of the Muslim Ummah, a great intellectual, and a sincere leader of the Muslim subcontinent was observed with reverence across the country on Friday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paying tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal, said the great poet and philosopher gave the Muslim Ummah a new dimension of thinking.

On the death anniversary of Allama Iqbal observed on April 21, the prime minister tweeted that at a time when the world was seeking guidance from Western thought to nurture their thought process, Allama Iqbal, a great poet of East gave the Muslim Ummah a new dimension of thinking through his unique philosophy and urdu and Persian poetry.

"The whole nation including me pays tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 85th death anniversary," he tweeted.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal paid tribute to national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 85th death anniversary.

Paying tribute to the 'Mufakkir-e-Pakistan (thinker of Pakistan),' he said Allama Iqbal was one of those leaders who adopted a pensive approach and made up minds of Muslims living in the sub-continent to get a separate homeland (Pakistan) for themselves.

The minister recalled Allama Iqbal with his all titles including Shair-e-Mashriq (the poet of the East), Musawar-e-Pakistan (the artist of Pakistan), Hakeem-ul-Ummat (the Sage of the Ummah), terming him a great philosopher, intellectual, revolutionary poet, and thinker of the 20th century.

Ahsan Iqbal said the national poet reconciled the philosophy of independence with all aspects of life in the simplest manner, adding his political acumen, foresight, and wisdom still provided complete guidance for the people of Pakistan to distinguish among the comity of nations.

He praised Allama Iqbal for his concepts of 'Khudi' (Ego or Selfhood) and 'Khuddari' (Self-respect) that remained a guarantee of Pakistan's sovereignty and prosperity.

The planning minister said Allama Iqbal's poetry and life taught the youth to lead the nations by stepping into the world of action.

The 85th death anniversary of great philosopher, thinker and Poet of East, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal was observed to acknowledge his struggle and services for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He was born on November 9, 1877, in Sialkot. He was a great representative of the Muslims of the Subcontinent and one of the main exponents of the Pakistan Movement.

Allama Iqbal was a great visionary poet, who conceived the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent, which was ultimately materialized in the shape of Pakistan.

He died on 21 April 1938 in Lahore, Punjab, British India.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that the Muslim Ummah can cope with the present-day challenges by acting upon the teachings of Allama Iqbal.

In his message on the death anniversary of Allama Iqbal, he said Iqbal, through his poetry, awakened the Muslim Ummah from slumber.

The Speaker said Allama Iqbal was the proponent of unity amongst Muslims and he taught them to rely on their resources and strength.

He said the death anniversary of Allama Iqbal provides an opportunity for Muslims to reflect upon his ideology and teachings.

In his message, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said the poetry of Allama Iqbal is a beacon of light for all humans. He said we can steer the Muslims Ummah especially Pakistan out of current crises by following his teachings.

Following his BA and MA from Government College, Lahore, Iqbal was appointed a professor at the same institution, and after some time, in 1905, he was selected for higher studies at the University of London, and then he moved to Munich, Germany, to pursue a PhD.

After finishing his studies, Iqbal decided to return to India and teach as well as practice law.

After his death, he was designated as Pakistan's national poet. He is sometimes referred to as the poet of the East. Iqbal's vision of an autonomous state for Muslims in British India served as the impetus for the creation of Pakistan. Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is his given name.

Iqbal was a firm believer in Sir Syed Ahmed Khan's 'Two Nation Theory,' which held that Muslims and Hindus were two distinct nations that should be permitted to live separately. He reiterated this theme in his renowned Allahabad Address to the Muslim League in 1930, as well as in his poems and lectures.

Allama's speech and beliefs inspired many Muslims, some of whom went on to become leaders of the Muslim League and later fought for Pakistan.

He was also quite popular among the Muslim masses. As an influential poet for Muslims in India, Iqbal saw Iqbal Day commemorated across the subcontinent during his lifetime.

With his thoughts and poetry, he taught the Muslim youth the lesson of independence, self-sufficiency and greatness.

These views were expressed by Engr. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur on the occasion of Allama Muhammad Iqbal's 85th death anniversary being marked on Friday.

He said that living nations always remember their heroes and Islamia University Bahawalpur is promoting the thoughtful message of Iqbal.

The establishment of the Iqbaliyat department and the launch of BS, MPhil, and PhD Iqbaliyat classes under its management are a link to this chain.

Dr. Athar Mahboob further said that Islamia University Bahawalpur is also taking steps to promote the poetry of Iqbal at the global level, which includes bilateral cooperation agreements with international universities and the establishment of Allama Iqbal Study Centers in various universities.

On this occasion, Dr. Muhammad Rafiqul islam, Chairman of the Department of Iqbal Studies and Philosophy, said that the solution to the problems and afflictions of the Muslim Ummah in the modern era can be easily derived from his thoughts and ideas.