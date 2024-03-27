- Home
Ambassador Baloch highlights trade, investment opportunities in Pakistan's textile sector
Ambassador Baloch Highlights Trade, Investment Opportunities In Pakistan's Textile Sector
Published March 27, 2024
Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Wednesday said that there were numerous trade and investment opportunities available to foreign firms in Pakistan's multiple sectors
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Wednesday said that there were numerous trade and investment opportunities available to foreign firms in Pakistan's multiple sectors.
The Ambassador addressing a webinar on opportunities in Pakistan's textile sector, emphasized the government's commitment to facilitating them through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).
Held by the Embassy of Pakistan, the webinar on "Opportunities in the Textile Sector of Pakistan" witnessed substantial participation from companies eager to explore collaborations and investments in Pakistan's textile industry.
Ambassador Amna Baloch extended a warm welcome to the participants and provided a comprehensive overview of Pakistan's vibrant textile sector along with the business-friendly policies of the Pakistani government.
A detailed presentation on the landscape of Pakistan's textile sector was delivered by Muhammad Bilal Khan, Trade and Investment Attaché at the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels.
Additionally, Shaikh Iqbal, CEO of the Pakistan Textile Council (PTC), shared valuable insights into the potential of Pakistan's textile industry with the participants.
The participants appreciated the embassy's efforts to engage and attract the business community to invest in Pakistan. This webinar serves as a testament to the embassy's commitment to fostering stronger economic ties between Pakistan and Belgium/Luxembourg and promoting investment opportunities in Pakistan's thriving textile sector.
Meanwhile, the embassy also convened its periodic e-Khuli Katcheri wherein Ambassador Amna Baloch responded to the queries and comments by respectable community members. The envoy reiterated the embassy's commitment to prioritizing the engagement with the community.
